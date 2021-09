A store in Devonshire Mall is being listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a notice for anyone who was at Roots in the mall on Sunday, September 5, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who visited that location is being told to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.