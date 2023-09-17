Rosalie Trombley statue unveiling happening Sunday

Today is the day the City of Windsor celebrates the life of Rosalie Trombley, with the unveiling of a statue in her honour as part of this year's Open Streets event.

The statue of the former Big 8 CKLW music director, who passed away in November of 2021, is located at the corner of Riverside Drive East and McDougall Street.

Trombley, known as ‘The Girl with the Golden Ear’, picked the tunes at The Big 8 from the late 60s through to the 80s.

She earned a reputation for being able to pick a hit song, and has been credited with helping many major musical acts like Elton John, Alice Cooper, Kiss, The Guess Who, and Bob Seger take their careers to the next level.

The sculpture is funded by the city, with generous support from St. Clair College.

President Patti France says she'll be there with other college staff to help with the unveiling.

"We're so proud of everything that she stands for, that we get to celebrate her, and that we get to make sure there's momentum in all of the work that she's done. I think from a media perspective, from a music perspective, she was my generation growing up listening to the Big 8 CKLW," she said.

France says given the impact Trombley had in the region, on top of the college's involvement in the project, made it important to be there today.

"I hope it is just a small tribute to everything that she's contributed to, and the impact that she's really made in music and the relationships between Windsor and Detroit."

She says when the college got the call to be involved it was an easy thing to say yes to.

"Because in prior years Rosalie was actually Alumni of Distinction, and we actually did a tribute to her there. At that tribute that evening, that banquet she gave to students for scholarships. I remember when she spoke to our students at convocation, she was just show different, so alive, and vibrant. The students were just captivated by her," France said.

Members of Rosalie Trombley’s family, artist Donna Jean Mayne, Mayor Dilkens, City Councillors, and other special guests will officially unveil the statue at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Mike Kakuk and Lisa Williams, host of AM800's The Morning Drive, will be the MCs for the event.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi