Rose Bowl Will Be Played Without Any Fans

No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the U.S. College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of state, county and city of Pasadena COVID-19 restrictions.

The Tournament of Roses says it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but that was denied.

Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December.

Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county's lead during the pandemic.

The Fiesta Bowl in Arizona will also be without fans this year, but will host immediate family members of the teams.

That game is set for January 2nd.

With files from the Associated Press