Rose City Clean Sweept taking place Tuesday

The City of Windsor is encouraging residents to do what they can to clean up their neighbourhoods today, as part of the fourth annual Provincial Day of Action on Litter.

Officials say that be either be in their own ways, or through the city’s Rose City Clean Sweep program.

With warmer weather right around the corner, many are turning their thoughts toward spring cleanups.

A Rose City Clean Sweep can be scheduled anytime throughout the year, but Manager of Environmental Services Anne-Marie Albidone says while the program has actually been around for a long time most people may not know about it.

"People can call 311 and sign up a group to volunteer to pick up some litter in their neighbourhood," she continued. "The City of Windsor will provide the garbage bags and some gloves to do the pickup, and then when the pickup is done, we organize a designated drop zone for them to place those bags and we'll go by and take care of it from there."

Albidone says it's really just a way to help keep the city clean, nice and inviting both for residents and visitors to Windsor.

"We do that with our own homes, but we actually need to treat our city the same way. The program is available to people all year long, they simply have to call 311, and we will provide the bags at anytime during the year. It's just in the spring is kind of a good time for us to bring attention to it," she said.

There's no minimum number for a group to register for a clean sweep, and people can sign up to do it solo if they choose.

Albidone says with the winter weather firmly in the rearview mirror now it's the right time to try and clean up after the litter has built up in certain areas.

"Now that the snow is all gone you can really see the litter right now. Your listeners have probably seen it as well in their travels to and from work. You see the litter that's kind of just accumulated over the winter months."

Ontario’s annual Day of Action on Litter encourages individuals, students, municipalities and businesses across the province to work together to raise awareness about the impacts of litter and waste and take part in a litter cleanup.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides