Roseland Board Upholds Decision to Cancel Curling Season

The board of directors for Windsor's Roseland Golf and Curling Club has upheld its decision to cancel the curling season.

On Sept. 24, the board voted to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following public support, city council backed a motion on Oct. 19 to have the board reconsider its position.

Chair Fred Francis says the board factored in all the information available Friday, but couldn't justify resuming the curling season.

"The primary concern remains the health of our clients, our staff and the greater public," says Francis. "I appreciate some people want to curl and some people might want to curl under any circumstance, but the board of directors really has to factor in a variety of factors."

Francis understands people may be frustrated, but the decision is final.

"Some decisions might be popular, some decision might be unpopular, but people have to respect that these board members are appointed by city council to do the due diligence of running a golf and curling operation," he added.

He says it wasn't an easy decision.

"The board of directors really did try to review and consider all different possibilities with respect to operating curling this season, but at the end of the day, with a decision needing to be made with the information at hand, the board of directors decided to just cancel the season," he says.

Francis says curling will resume next season if the pandemic doesn't continue into the fall of 2021.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi