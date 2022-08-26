Roseland expecting curling season to start on time

Windsor's Roseland Curling Club is aiming to open the curling season in early Fall.

Chair of the board, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, says they've spent tens of thousands of dollars to clean-up the place and make some minor improvements to ensure the building is in good working order, and to prevent any delays to the season.

It's excpected the season will start in mid-October.

The 2020-2021 curling season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but did return for the 2021-2022 season.

Francis, says they will continue to follow any provincial health guidelines around COVID-19.

"Barring any catastrophes or any emergency mandates, or anything of that nature, we should have a normal curling season beginning at the usual time," he says.

Francis, says they recent met with a group of curlers to see what they can do moving forward to address any of their concerns.

"With the understanding that we're kind of moving back into a normal season. We're all committed to seeing what we can do to make things better. We'll use this season to do that, maybe communicate a little bit better and incorporate some of the changes and ideas they have," he adds.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is located at 455 Kennedy Dr. W. in Windsor.

With files from Rob Hindi