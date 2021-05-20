Roseland Golf Course Ready to Re-Open

It's not quite a hole in one, but golf courses across Ontario will be finally be allowed to re-open on Saturday.

The provincial government made the announcement Thursday, that outdoor recreational facilities will be able to reopen with restrictions as part of a phased in approach.

Dave Deluzio is the General Manager and head golf pro at Roseland Golf and Curling Club in south Windsor.

"We're pretty excited to be back," says Dave Deluzio, General Manager and head Golf Pro at Roseland Golf and Curling Club. "Both Roseland and Little River will be opening again, our second opening of the year.

Deluzio says they've been very busy already booking tee-times.

"Once we heard golf was back open, we turned online booking on," he says, adding "The system has been busy and has crashed a few times because of demand and we'll take tee times over the phone as well."

Even though golf is permitted to open, the stay-at-home order is still in effect, and Deluzio says public health restrictions will remain in place. "The golf model is as safe one and last year it was very successful and we're excited to implement those rules again and be open," he adds.

Golf courses have been closed since April 17th amid the province's stay-at-home order.

Ontario's science advisors had said weeks ago that outdoor recreational facilities could safely re-open.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley