Roseland golf course set to open next Friday

It's time to get the golf clubs ready.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club in south Windsor has announced the course will open for the season on Friday, March 25.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, general manager and head pro Dave Deluzio says yesterday marked the first cut of the year for the greens.

He says the course is ready to open.

"The big thing for us is the frost in the ground and the turf conditions," he says. "We had a pretty mild winter this year in Windsor and the golf course actually needs rain, we're pretty dry but it wintered well."

Deluzio says last year was a banner year for Roseland golf.

"Since the pandemic started, golf has really took a shot in the arm, it's become very popular," says Deluzio. "We're going to be really busy again. The demand is going to be high. People are playing golf, getting outdoors being active."

Deluzio says the Little River Golf Course is expected to open in mid-April.

COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario delayed the opening of golf courses last year.

Courses were allowed to reopen near the end of May.