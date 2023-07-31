Roseland Golf hosting PGA Tour Canada qualifying stop

A PGA Tour Canada qualifier is taking place at Roseland Golf and Curling Club in Windsor.

The Monday event is part of the upcoming Windsor Championship, which will bring in some of the best golfers to the area.

A total of 116 players are taking part in Monday's qualifier as they compete for one of eight open spots in the Windsor Championship.

The eight golfers who qualify will be part of a field of 156 golfers who will play at Ambassador Golf Thursday through Sunday for their chance to win the Windsor Championship and the $36,000 in prize money.

Dave Deluzio, the general manager and head pro at Roseland, says the 116 players are from all over North America.

"We have players from California, Florida, Ohio, Texas, all throughout Canada and local too. These are players who compete weekly for a living and they're chasing the dream of getting on the PGA Tour Canada," he says.

Deluzio says these are seasoned professional golfers.

"These are tour players. We do have some amateurs, a lot of college players who are off for the summer," he says. "This is the highest level of player you'll get in our area."

Deluzio says this is such a great event for Roseland, Ambassador and the City of Windsor.

"We're so fortunate to have the tour select Windsor as a stop on its tour. Windsor is such a great area for golf and the players love it. The come from all over the country and North America to play here, and there's a great vibe this week on the golf scene with players and spectators," he adds.

The courses will be closed for public play on the days of the tournament, but open for spectators.

Tickets are $10 for a daily pass $25 for weekly pass. Kids 14 and under are free all week.

With files from CTV News Windsor and Rob Hindi