Roseland residents weigh in on active transportation plans at open house

An opportunity for residents in the Roseland area to chime in on active transportation planning options being considered by the City of Windsor.

As part of the Active Transportation Master Plan, the Roseland neighbourhood was identified for active transportation facility improvements.

According to officials, when the plan was developed it was recommended that Longfellow Avenue, Casgrain Drive, Bartlet Drive, Kennedy Drive East, and Kennedy Drive West have on-street bikeways installed.

Since the adoption of the plan, residents have expressed interest in an off-street active transportation facility to help improve connectivity throughout the neighbourhood.

With planning officials considering the different design options, either the local street bikeway with sidewalks or the off-street multi-use pathway, an open house was held on Tuesday evening at Corpus Christi Church where residents had a chance to weigh in and give their feedback.

Greg Propp, a transportation engineer with Urban Systems, says there were mixed feelings from people he spoke with.

"There's been people that are looking for an off-street pathway that they'd feel safe walking and cycling, but there's also the cost and impact to front yards and what that means," he continued. "Whether it's cleared in the winter and things like that, but there's definitely been interest in improving walking and cycling in the neighbourhood."

Propp says they haven't gotten to the cost estimates in a detailed way just yet for either plan, but believes an off-street pathway would be more expensive than an on-street bike way.

"We're hoping that here we kind of hear what the preferred option is, and if we get a clear direction then we'll go into a functional level design and then do some planning level cost estimates."

Option 1

Kat Rice, a local resident, says she doesn't believe its a good idea for a few reasons.

One being that the plan starts and ends on Casgrain, but doesn't go down Casgrain but Longfellow.

"Most people go walking through Casgrain because that's where it connects through, it's a a through street whereas Longfellow is not. Their proposed plan is to take three meters away from the lots, which is City property, however to do that also takes away at least one if not two car lengths. Which would then force more cars onto the road, which is where the college students park," she said.

Rice says the survey provided at the meeting talked a lot about safety, but didn't touch on the other impacts it could have on the neighbourhood.

"If the safety concern is for walkers and the speed of cars, which we have heard, there was a motion put in place to put a speed bump in for this road which did not go through. So one alternative to protect the pedestrians on the street would be to put the speed bump in at the start of the road."

Another local resident, Mike, says it's good to see the City of Windsor taking this approach in trying to improve the traffic situation in the neighbourhood.

"We went through this exercise about 10 years ago, and it never resulted in anything at all. But this looks promising, and hopefully we can take the next steps and see where we go with this."

Mike says his preference would be the sidewalk option,

"It would be better to leave the street open so it can accommodate the traffic, but provide a wider walking space for the people and bike riders so it'll be safer," he said.

Last summer the City of Windsor announced they were looking to create a multi-use trail around Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

The City has also created an online survey, which will be available until March 17.

Officials say the purpose of the survey is to understand how community members travel around the neighbourhood and which active transportation facility they think would be best for each street.

It can be found here.

Option 2

- with files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier