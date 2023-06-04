Roseland, Rose City Ford and First Responders tee up for charity

Community members will be taking part in a golf tournament to raise money for three local charities.

Roseland Golf, Rose City Ford, and first responders are hosting the 'Roseland Responder Golf Classic Tournament Series' which has already sold out for this year.

The tournament is to show support for local charities and recognize first responders while also celebrating the heritage and tradition of Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

The golf classic will run each summer leading up to Roseland's 100th anniversary in 2026, with a goal of raising $200,000 over the next four years.

Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police Service and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services have chosen the funds raised to go to the Windsor Fire Benefit Fund, the Law Enforcement Torch Relay for Special Olympics Ontario and Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor-Essex County.

Dave Deluzio, General Manager of Golf Pro at Roseland Golf and Curling Club, says it's going to be an exciting day.

"It's a great event bringing funds to local charities, bringing all the first responders in the community out to Roseland for a great day. And Rose City Ford, our title sponsor, it's a great fit for the community and for Roseland Golf Club as we march towards our 100th anniversary in 2026."

He says the community support has been great to see.

"We have 42 foursomes and 168 players, we're sold out. So it fills up very quickly, it's just so strongly supported by the community and everyone involved. So it's definitely earmarked on everyone's schedule. It's a must play event."

Roseland Golf, Rose City Ford, and first responders are hosting the 'Roseland Responder Golf Classic Tournament Series'. June 1 , 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Rob Hindi)

Deluzio says those wanting to play can be waitlisted.

"For this year, we're sold out, but I suggest to anyone who wants to play in this event moving forward, get your name on the waitlist, reach out to us, we'll make sure your name is registered. And you never know, if things happen last minute, a group might not be able to play and then you're in position to play on the 16th."

The first in the 2023 Roseland Responder Golf Classic Tournament Series takes place June 16.

Those looking to be put on a waitlist for the tournament this year, or to be waitlisted for upcoming years are asked to contact the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Following the success of the Can-Am Police-Fire Games golf fundraiser held at Roseland over the previous four years, all involved agreed hosting something new to keep the fundraising going would be a great for the community.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi