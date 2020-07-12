Rosenqvist Earns 1st IndyCar Victory

Scott Dixon's win streak finally ended, and team owner Chip Ganassi Racing just kept rolling along.

Felix Rosenqvist overtook Pato O'Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career win Sunday in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.

Rosenqvist became only the second driver to win an IndyCar event this year after Dixon posted three straight victories to start the season.

Rosenqvist and Dixon, who finished 12th, are Chip Ganassi Racing teammates.

The race turned into a duel between Rosenqvist and O'Ward, who were both chasing their first career victories.

This weekend's doubleheader marked spectators returning for the first time during this pandemic-delayed season.

IndyCar organizers are allowing fans on a case-by-case basis, relying on local and state health guidelines wherever the races are held.

The IndyCar series now heads to Iowa for a double-header this coming weekend.