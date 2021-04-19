Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 Cancels Art in the Park 

A popular June event has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 announced on its Facebook page the cancellation of Art in the Park.

According to the post, the Art in the Park Committee had been optimistically and cautiously planning for the event but with the recent stay at home order and latest restrictions, the committee decided to cancel the event.

The post goes on to say, "We were hopeful that Art in the Park would be a symbol of hope, something for many of us to look forward to. The Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 and the Windsor-Essex community remain hopeful for the future."

Art in the Park has raised $1.3 million for the restoration of Willistead Manor and around $2.1 million more to support local and international efforts of the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 in the past 42 plus years.