Rotary Clubs to Gather Supplies for the Homeless

Rotary Clubs in Windsor-Essex are asking for the public's help for the seventh annual Socks and Bottoms Drive Saturday.

Local rotarian Ellie Weese says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's fundraiser will be a drive-thru style outside of the Caboto Club.

"So that we can socially distance and practice good safe measures with the COVID-19 pandemic," she says.

Weese says the club on Tecumseh Road at Parent Avenue will allow the group to use the front entrance of the building for the drive-thru.

"It's a covered area, so if it does happen to be a yucky day, at least we can keep dry," says Weese.

She says 20 local groups will benifit, but the majority of donations will go to the Windsor-Essex Alliance to End Homelessness.

"They provide services for a number of community groups and there's also some other groups that have reached out to us as well," She says. "We have asked them for a wish list of the things that they would like and that will help them."

Weese says the donation drive runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

They're asking for underwear, socks, hats, gloves, children's diapers, and adult incontinence supplies.

