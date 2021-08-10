Roughly 2,000 Public Board Students Opt Out of In-Person Learning

Final numbers are in for students who have opted out of in-person learning at the public board for the upcoming school year.

According to a statement from the Greater Essex County District School Board, roughly 2,000 students will be attending school virtually come September.

Friday was the deadline for families to make a selection — approximately 1,400 elementary and 600 secondary schools students chose to opt out.

The board can now begin planning as the Ontario government announced its back to school plan last week.

Students are set to return to the classroom September 7.