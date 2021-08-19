Roughly 20 Local COVID-19 Cases Linked to Wedding Cluster

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has provided an update after declaring a community outbreak.

As heard on AM800 News on Wednesday, the health unit listed a community outbreak as "St. Anne's Parish/Pelee Winery Wedding – Tecumseh/Kingsville" where the Delta Variant was identified.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there are roughly 20 confirmed cases locally associated with the outbreak, but adds it also affects other jurisdictions because there were several people from out of town at the event.

"Right now, it's something that is multi-jurisdictional," he says. "So obviously there are other health units involved in this investigation and it's an active investigation."

Dr. Ahmed goes on to say that the increasing cases highlight just how dangerous the virus is.

"The cases that we are seeing, these all indicate a lapse in protection that people should be taking as opposed to thinking that the virus is gone and everything is back to normal. It's not."

He says getting the total case count may be difficult because of the involvement of other health units.

"It's a multi-jurisdictional one and there are other health units involved and we may or may not receive all of the data," says Dr. Ahmed. "We're trying to link it all together, but the last time I checked it was close to 20 cases."

Dr. Ahmed adds no rules were broken and the event met all criteria for an outdoor gathering or wedding.

In another new outbreak listed on Tuesday, three staff members at the Village at St Clair long-term care home have tested positive with the Delta Variant being detected.

Dr. Ahmed says the confirmed cases are a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

There are now five workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home currently in Windsor-Essex.