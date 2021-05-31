Routine Arrest Nets $35,000 in Illegal Drugs

Over $35,000 in illegal drugs are off the streets following a routine arrest in Windsor.

Officers were on patrol in the 400-block of Wyandotte St. E. Sunday afternoon just before 1pm when they spotted a man believed to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Further investigation revealed the suspect to be in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian cash.

As a result, 50-year-old Joseph Smith of Windsor is facing several drug related charges.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is urged to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.