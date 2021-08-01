iHeartRadio
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs and Weapons Charges

Drugs and a prohibited weapon are off the streets following a routine traffic stop in downtown Windsor.

On Friday morning at around 4am, police spotted a vehicle in the 900-block of Ouellette Ave without a validation sticker on the license plate.

A quick search showed the plate did not belong to the vehicle it was attached to and officers made a traffic stop.

An investigation revealed a knife and a quantity of illicit drugs inside the vehicle.

A pair of men from Windsor are facing a long list of charges including possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Drugs and Guns Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

