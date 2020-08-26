Routines Will Be Very Different When Students Return to the Classroom

Summer is winding down and parents are getting ready to send their children back to school, but what will that look like in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Bruno Pallotto is the principal at Essex Public School with the Greater Essex County District School Board.

He says there's no question the first few days back are going to be a challenge, but he's assuring parents all the proper protocols have been put in place to keep students and staff safe.

Pallotto says arrivals and departures will be staggered to avoid unnecessary mingling.

"The days of there's a bell and off we go and run out the building, those days are of the past. We're going to have protocols in place in terms of entry and dismissal," he says. "So they're going to go directly into their classrooms in the morning. At the end of the day, it's the same idea."

Pallotto says teachers are ready to work with parents and their kids.

"Every school is going to be specific and parents are our partners. They are partners in student learning and will continue to be so and I think that has to be crucial this year," he says. "Even our teachers and educators have children in schools. So we understand that there are some things going through their heads."

Pallotto says kindergartners will be starting a week later and teachers will be reaching out to parents.

"Having that extra week will give us an opportunity, our teachers are actually going to reach out to talk about some of those specifics, to answer some of those questions. That way they know when they come that first day, especially our youngest learners, where they're going to be, what it's going to look like, those kinds of things," he adds.

Masks are mandatory for staff and students in Grades 4 through 12.

The public board's back to school survey found 76% of secondary and 65% of elementary students plan to attend school for in person learning.

Grades 1 through 12 will return to the classroom between September 8 and 11 while JK and SK return September 14.

With files from Kristylee Varley