Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 celebrates 90 years

A special celebration in Windsor on Monday afternoon.

Numerous members and supporters gathered at the Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, located at 5645 Wyandotte Street East, to celebrate 90 years in the community.

Included among those in attendance were some World War II veterans, and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk to bring greetings and a letter of recognition of behalf of the federal government.

Legion President Ken Dault says they're seeing a growing membership, and to be able to have so many people join together to celebrate this milestone is special.

"It means a lot. It means we survived, we're here, our goals are the same and our mission is the same. We've got a thriving members, it's only growing, and we have a lot of fun here."

Dault says word of mouth has really helped bring people through the doors, and things are really going well.

They've got seniors dinner dances, bands that come in to play, trivia nights, and there's always cards and darts as well.

"People come out, they see what we're about and they see it's just a happy place. And that's what we're trying to project, just a happy place to come and enjoy, let your worries go for a little while. It's working, people are loving it," Dault said.

On top bringing remarks from the government, Kusmierczyk also came to the celebration bearing some news.

The Legion was approved for $25,000 in funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

It's a federal grant that supports community-based projects that are designed by seniors for seniors, which is designed to empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being.

Dault says it means a lot to them, and it's going to go towards the many activities that go on at the legion during the week.

"Just help with seniors comforts and give them some purpose, and a place to go. It's very important, it's not just important to me, it's important to every person in this legion. As they join they have that same mentality, and it works, it's a great formula," he said.

Dault says people had been talking about the celebration for quite a while leading up to Monday, and the members take comfort in knowing so many are being positively impacted by what happens at the Legion.

The Legion is open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, along with limited hours on the weekend.

Legions help make a difference in lives of veterans and their families by providing services within the community, and providing a venue to remember those who have sacrificed for Canada.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)