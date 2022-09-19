Royal Canadian Mounted Police leading Queen Elizabeth's procession

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and representatives of regiments of the Canadian Armed Forces have joined military members from around the Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey for the carriage procession following the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family will walk behind the gun carriage carrying the queen's coffin to the hearse that will take it to Windsor Castle, where she'll be buried at St George's Chapel alongside the late Prince Philip, her husband of almost 74 years.

The Mounties announced on Friday that five members of its famous Musical Ride would take part in a ceremonial capacity and be seen near the front of the procession.