Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin appointed new Executive Director at Downtown Mission

The Downtown Mission announced on Monday that Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin has been selected by the Board of Directors to be the organization’s Executive Director, effective April 1, 2022.

Ponniah-Goulin has been serving as the DTM’s Interim Executive Director since November when Ron Dunn resigned to pursue a new career opportunity.

Board chair Michele McGregor says they're pleased to select Ponniah-Goulin as their new Executive Director.

"Under Rukshini's leadership these past few months, the Mission continued to serve our community as well as work with other organizations to enhance services. Rukshini's vision is shared with the Board of Directors in building positive relationships within the community while continuing to genuinely care for those who we serve."

Ponniah-Goulin has been in a leadership role with the Downtown Mission since joining the organization as the Director of the Distress Centre and Enterprise Program in January 2016.

In October 2017, she took on the role of Director of Development and was responsible for all the Mission’s fundraising and marketing activities.

"It's been an absolute honour and pleasure to work alongside the Mission's incredible team of Staff and Volunteers in my role as Interim Executive Director and getting to know them, as well as our Community Partners, and more importantly, the people we serve. I look forward to continue working with these amazing individuals as we move forward into this next chapter of providing service and care to those who are most vulnerable in our community."

Ponniah-Goulin is very active with several organizations in Windsor and Essex County.

She is the President of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Canada South Chapter, a Board Director of the University of Windsor Alumni Association and member of the St. Clair College of Applied Arts & Technology Liberal Arts PAC.

Ponniah-Goulin graduated from the University of Windsor in 1998 where she earned an Honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree.