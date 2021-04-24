Rules for Households Under Reopening Ontario Act Apply to Boating: WPS

Boating season is underway, but with new COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Public and private marinas are closed, but private and public launches are still open to get out on the water under the current stay at home orders.

Windsor Police Service's Sue Garrett says the idea is to prevent groups of strangers from gathering at area marinas and out on the water where there's potential of spreading the virus.

She says police aren't looking to stop people from enjoying the water, but if you have people from multiple households on your boat or you're tying off with other boats, expect to be approached by a marine unit.

"Only members of their family or that one person that lives by themselves, if they're together they're fine," she added.

Garrett says Windsor police, the OPP and the RCMP are out on the water using an education first approach.

If someone chooses to ignore the advice of police, Garrett says agencies record and share warnings, so if they're caught again, it's an $880 fine.

"If you're getting one [police] service and you've been warned and we get you again, then we are going to give you a ticket under the Reopening Ontario Act for violating that by exceeding the number of people you are supposed to be with from outside your household at that time," she added.

She says boats from other areas have been appearing along the shores of Windsor-Essex.

"We're getting them from a couple hours away, like the London region," she says. "All we're saying is you have to be from the same household."

Garrett says to enjoy the water, but follow the rules under the Reopening Ontario Act.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.