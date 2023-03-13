RuPaul's world tour coming to Caesars Windsor

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.

The world's largest drag production will hit the The Colosseum stage on August 6.

In RuPaul’s TV reality series, drag queens battle it out in feats of fashion, acting, and comedy to become "America’s Next Drag Superstar."

According to a Caesars Windsor release, the show bursts with charisma, spanning 15 seasons in the U.S. alone, with a number of spin-offs around the globe.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has won 26 Emmy Awards.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.