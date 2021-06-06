Ruthven Apple Festival cancelled

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of some annual events at Community Living Essex County.

According to a release, the organization has cancelled both the Charity Golf Classic and in-person Ruthven Apple Festival event.

"Although we are beginning to see positive signs including the reopening of some businesses and services, Community Living Essex County must remain vigilant to protect the health and safety of everyone in the community amid the ongoing pandemic." says Executive Director, Karen Bolger."Although we were hopeful that we could operate both events and include some modifications in an effort to maintain physical distancing, it appears very clear that we cannot move forward under such uncertain circumstances."

In the meantime, the agency says it has already begun the exciting process of planning their second virtual Ruthven Apple Festival scheduled for September 25th and 26th, 2021.