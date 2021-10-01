Ruthven church listed as potential COVID-19 exposure point

Another potential COVID-19 exposure point in Essex County.

The health unit has listed Word of Life Community Church on Talbot Road in Ruthven as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited the site on Saturday September 25 between 9am and 11am may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended the church to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

If symptoms develop, the health unit wants individuals to get tested immediately.