RV Trailer Fire in Chatham-Kent Leads to Charges

A 34-year-old man is charged after a family dispute in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews were called to a RV trailer fire in Raleigh Township late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the fire was intentionally set while two family members were inside of a trailer.

They were able to escape safely but the fire did spread to a nearby SUV.

Police say a family member was trying to put out the blaze but was assaulted by a man.

The man of no fixed address was arrested and charged early Friday morning with assault and two counts of arson – disregard for human life.

Police say the damage estimate is roughly $10,000.