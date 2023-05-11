Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ends goal drought in Oilers' 4-1 win over Golden Knights

EDMONTON - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his first goal of the playoffs and also had an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights to square their series at two wins apiece.

Nick Bjugstad, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm were Edmonton's other goal scorers. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the win.

After they were held off the scoresheet in Game 3, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid had a pair of assists and Leon Draisaitl had one.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven Pacific Division final is Friday in Las Vegas.

The series returns to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 6. If required, Game 7 would be Tuesday in Vegas.

Nicolas Roy scored the Golden Knights' lone goal in the third period.