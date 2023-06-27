Ryan Seacrest will host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak retires

LOS ANGELES - Ryan Seacrest will become the new "Wheel of Fortune" host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year.

Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42.

Sajak recently announced the upcoming 41st season would be his last on the show.

It's the latest hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular "American Idol" host who also now rings in the new year for many on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Seacrest in his statement also praised Vanna White, another mainstay of "Wheel of Fortune."

Both White and Sajak have been on the show since the early 1980s.