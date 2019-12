A pair local teams were in action in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Saturday night.

The Leamington Flyers skated past the Legionnaires 5-3 in Sarnia.

Leamington's Maddux Rychel had a four point night with a goal and three assists.

With the win, the Flyers hold on to second place in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the LaSalle Vipers had a hard time in London falling to the first place Nationals 8-1.