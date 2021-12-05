S'Aints annual Christmas concert returning to Caesar's Colosseum

This holiday season will see the return of the annual Christmas Concert featuring the S'Aints live at Caesar's Colosseum.

St. Clair College and the St. Clair College Alumni Association, as well as LiUNA 625, are presenting the show which will take place on Thursday, December 23, beginning at 8 p.m.

Jeffs Burrows, drummer for the Tea Party and part of the S'Aints, says they're all excited to be back this year and that it couldn't be possible without community partners.

"Without these partners, this can't even happen. Especially this year, and the beautiful part about it is that we are once again being able to raise significant funds for the foodbanks in our area directly and Chatham-Kent with outreach for hunger."

Over the last ten years, the S'Aints have been "sleighing hunger" by raising over $280,000 for food banks in Windsor and Chatham.

Burrows says we're really blessed to have so many talented people in Windsor and Essex, and being able to put on a live holiday show again will mean a lot to many.

"When you see out in the audience little ones as young as three or four years old with big smiles on their faces, and then someone right behind them 83 or 84 years old with a big a smile on their face as well. It's something you don't get to experience, or not many people get to experience, doing something that they love and being able to raise funds like this."

As in past years, many local charities will benefit, providing food in the holiday season and into the New Year to those in need.

Concert tickets for the all ages show are $25 each, and Burrows says the S'Aints latest CD and tickets to the show can now be found online.

"We have our website called sleighinghunger.com, but when you're spelling sleighing it's as if you're sleighing in the snow. You can order the CDs really anywhere in Canada or worldwide, and just so everyone knows, the box office is officially open again. So people can go directly there and if people buy bulk tickets they'll save a lot on fees and so on."

Proof of vaccination, government issued identification and masks will be required to enter the casino and concert venue.

More information can be found at sleighinghunger dot com.