S'Aints Sleighing Hunger Charity Concert postponed due to the ongoing snowstorm

The S'Aints Sleighing Hunger Charity concert has been postponed due to the ongoing snowstorm.

According to St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor, the show has been postponed until Thursday, December 29 at 8 p.m.

They note that tickets purchased for the show on Friday, December 23 will be honoured and remain valid for the new show date.

Guests unable to attend can request a refund.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased on Caesars Windsor's website.

