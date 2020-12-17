S'Aints Sleighing Hunger Concert Going Virtual

The S'Aints are back for their annual "Sleighing Hunger" concert, but this year is going to look a little bit different due to the pandemic.

It's the tenth year for the fundraiser which usually consists of a live concert benefiting local food banks.

S'Aints drummer Jeff Burrows says the band didn't want to let the tenth anniversary pass without a show and with a live event not possible this year's concert is going virtual.

Burrows says the show had to go on.

"It's an opportunity to sort of keep going in order to get as much funds as we can to the food banks," says Burrows. "There's still a need for everything like fresh fruits and fresh vegetables and so forth. It's another tough year, obviously, with COVID going on."

He says, on a positive note, the online show will allow the band to reach a new audience.

"For us, it's another opportunity to grow the whole event because there's a lot of people from around the world that would love to see the band and it's a rockin', fun Christmas show," he says.

The 2020 edition of "Sleighing Hunger" will be broadcast virtually on December 18 at 7pm.

The annual concert has raised more than $270,000 over the past decade.

- with files from AM800's Gord Bacon