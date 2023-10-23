S'Aints Sleighing Hunger fundraising concert returning Dec. 22

The S'Aints band is joining forces with St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares to sleigh hunger and raise funds for local food banks with an all ages fundraising concert on The Colosseum stage, on Friday, Dec 22 at 8 p.m.

The S'Aints Sleighing Hunger concert has become a holiday tradition for the whole family to enjoy, with the festive concert showcasing The S'Aints band in all their rock glory, featuring the lineup of Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, Wes Buckley, Kelly "Mr. Chill" Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Howell, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker, and Jim O'Neil.

To celebrate the holidays, the S'Aints will perform traditional holiday tunes with an electrifying, upbeat rock edge, including those from their current album Epic Christmas.

Additionally, the band says they're ecstatic to include the Windsor Optimist Youth Band drumline and the brilliant choir, The Sinners, to the show.

100 per cent of ticket proceeds proudly stay within the local community, benefiting those in need in Windsor-Essex and Chatham.

"The success of this concert is truly a community effort," Jeff Burrows continued. "For every seat we fill in The Colosseum, we know it means more people are being fed and shelves are being filled. This is a collective effort and one that is very close to our hearts."

Proceeds from this year's Sleighing Hunger concert and an accompanying holiday CD will go towards the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 27.

Ticket purchases can be made online at caesarswindsor.com.