S’Aints, St. Clair College, and Caesars Windsor Cares join together to 'Sleigh Hunger'

Just in time for the holidays, Sleighing Hunger brings The S'Aints together to perform traditional holiday tunes with an electrifying, upbeat rock edge.

The S'Aints will be joining forces with St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares to put on an all ages fundraising concert on The Colosseum stage.

On Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m., the festive evening of music will showcase The S'Aints band in all their rock glory, featuring a lineup of Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, Wes Buckley, Kelly "Mr. Chill" Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Authier, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker, and Jim O'Neil.

100 per cent of ticket proceeds will stay within the local community and help those in need in Windsor-Essex and Chatham.

The band is hoping to build on past success in feeding those in the community this holiday season.

Proceeds from this year's Sleighing Hunger concert, as well as a holiday CD, will be announced on November 23 at 11 a.m. on the Cosmos Stage, located in Caesars Windsor. The announcement will feature a brief sneak peek of the set performed by The S'Aints.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21 and can be purchased on the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster.

