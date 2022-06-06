S&P upgrades County of Essex credit rating

S&P Global Ratings has increased its credit rating for the County of Essex.

The credit rating for the County of Essex now stands at AAA with a stable outlook.

The County is one of 21 municipalities for which S&P raised its ratings after revising its assessment for Canadian municipalities to "extremely predictable and supportive" based on how they have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratings for another 13 municipalities remain the same.

Municipalities given a AAA rating "demonstrate robust management practices, with greater transparency and visibility of longer-term plans," it says. "These entities typically maintain operating and after-capital surpluses. Municipalities in this rating category typically benefit from strong economic fundamentals, which support healthy growth in own-source revenues."

The higher a municipality's credit rating, the lower its cost to borrow money.

"The AAA rating with a stable outlook is good news for County of Essex taxpayers," said Warden Gary McNamara. "It is not a surprise, given the excellent work of our entire staff and County Council's longstanding pay-as-you-go approach."

On Friday, the City of Windsor announced that S&P had upgraded the city's rating to AA+.