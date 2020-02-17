Sabres Skate Over Leafs

Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a 91-second third-period span, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

Johan Larsson had a goal and assist, and defencemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Colin Miller had two assists each.

Conor Sheary, Jimmy Vesey and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Buffalo won its third consecutive game.

Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots to win his fourth straight and five of six starts.

Zach Hyman scored for Toronto, as did Egor Korshkov in his NHL debut after being called up earlier in the day.

Frederik Anderson finished with 31 saves in losing his second start since missing four games with a neck injury.

Toronto dropped to 7-7-3 since enjoying a 9-0-1 run. The Maple Leafs inconsistencies have led to them sinking in the standings.

With 70 points, Toronto began the day in third in the Atlantic Division, and just four points ahead of Florida.



with files from (The Associated Press)