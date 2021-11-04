Sabres trade former captain Jack Eichel to Golden Knights

The Buffalo Sabres have traded Jack Eichel, their former captain and face of the franchise, to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sabres also sends a third-round pick in 2023 to the Golden Knights for centre Peyton Krebs, winger Alex Tuch, a first-round pick in 2022 and a second-round pick in 2023.

The deal ends a standoff between Eichel and the team over how to treat a herniated disk which has sidelined the player for six months.

Eichel was stripped of his captaincy before the season after he failed his pre-training camp physical and was placed on injured reserve.

The 24-year-old Eichel has five years left on an eight-year, US$80 million contract.

The Sabres selected Eichel with the second-overall pick at the 2015 NHL draft.