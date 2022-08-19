Safe consumption site should be complete 'in a few months' according to WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says Windsor's safe consumption site should be completed in 'a few months'.

Nicole Dupuis, the Chief Executive Officer of the health unit, says there are just a few things left to complete for the site.

She says the site is still pending government approval.

"There is some work that we have to do to get it ready, so there's modifications that are required to the actual space itself, and so we are working on that. And now, it requires permits, and some construction."

Dupuis says they're hopeful for the application for the permanent site to be approved.

"After receiving our approval from the City of Windsor, we did submit for our full application for a permanent site, as well as we're able then to submit for permanent funding through the Ministry of Health."

She says an exact date for the opening is unclear at this time.

"Progress is being made, I know it may not seem like it. But, there is a lot of work that goes into it. So, I can't unfortunately give a date, but hopefully it won't be too much longer. I would say for construction, we're a little bit at mercy at timelines, but hopefully in the next few months we'll be able to see an opening of that."

The Consumption and Treatment Services site will be located at 101 Wyandotte St. E., right near Goyeau Street.

In 2021, there were more than 60 opioid-related overdose deaths in Windsor-Essex.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi