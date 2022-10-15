Safe outdoor community gathering space opens on Howard Avenue

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation alongside the Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator have partnered together to create a safe community gathering space.

Following the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, community partners have been working together to adapt their spaces and create a safe and healthy space, more jobs, as well as supporting economic recovery.

On Friday, both organizations opened the Accelerator Community Patio at the Accelerator, a space using a portion of their parking lot to build an outdoor seating area as an extension of their indoor community space.

The patio offers free Wi-Fi as well as seating, and protective barriers from the parking lot.

Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, says the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative was created following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's to bring the community together for the Accelerator, and the other piece is we are launching a patio that was funding by the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative to provide space for community gathers and co-work."

Kolody says spaces like the patio are crucial in trying to diversy offerings in the city.

"This is already a space for people to gather and co-work and learn from each other and network. And during COVID, there's different layers of comfort, and so by having an outdoor space that has Wi-Fi, a place to work, places to connect, places to meet, it will provide an extended avenue."

Stephanie Marshall, WindsorEssex Community Foundation Administration Coordinator, says with work styles changing, outdoor areas are becoming more popular.

"And as work styles and formats of work spaces changes and adapts, especially following COVID, spaces like this are particularly important. Co-working spaces, places where people can work remotely but still remain safe and have a sense of community and belonging."

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is designed to fund projects between $5,000 and $250,000 that fall under three main themes of safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

The Accelerator Community Patio is located at 1501 Howard Avenue.

-with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney