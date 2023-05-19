SafePoint hitting all anticipated milestones since opening their doors: says WECHU Board

The Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they are hitting the milestones that they had anticipated when it came to the opening of the SafePoint site.

Dr. Ken Blanchette stated during the WECHU Board Meeting that there has also been great community engagement as well as great connectivity efforts for those who are using the site.

The site, located at at 101 Wyandotte Street East, has been open for just over three weeks, and during the WECHU Board Meeting, it was expressed that the site has been doing well in their efforts to help those battling drug addiction.

As of May 17, there have been 43 client visits, 20 of those are unique clients. 26 visits involved onsite consumption with approximately a 50/50 split of male and female clients at the site.

Since the opening of the site, there has been 14 referrals to providers of Mental Health and Addictions treatment, housing support, income support, clothing, and primary care.

Dr. Blanchette says there has been a lot of success with the site and with businesses surrounding the site as well.

"We've been working with the businesses in the local area as well, just making sure we're engaging with them and addressing their needs as we go through this piece. And having some pretty great success stories about connectivity of the clients who have been using this site to the services that we also offer in Windsor-Essex in terms of housing and other supports, financial supports, and also mental health supports."

He says they are right in the ballpark of how many people they were expecting to use the site following the opening.

"With this kind of operation and care that we're providing into the community, it's really about establishing trust for those individuals that are coming to the site. And then what happens as we've seen in only three weeks, word of mouth, and conversations, they're bringing other people that they have had conversations with, and people are coming in. And you will see that build over time."

Eric Nadalin, Director of Public Health Programs at Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, says it was surprising to see the 50/50 split of male and female clients at the site.

"It's not what has been seen in other communities in terms of the split. Most have seen, based on our research and our connections, most have seen a higher proportion of men. But we're happy that the community of women are feeling welcome in the site as well."

Nadalin says there haven't been any overdoses at the site, and there are zero deaths in operating consumption sites in all of Canada.

"One of the main reasons for that is because you're preventing the overdose up front by having those initial conversations with people, being able to consult with them about their substance, being able to test their substance for the presence of things like fentanyl, being able to talk to them about safer consumption so that you prevent the overdose up front."

The site is still in the cue waiting for provincial funding approval, however, Blanchette says they are working with the province and the Health Unit speaks to them weekly.

He adds that everything is moving well and they're happy with the process, but they do not have a timeline for the funding.

As for the location of the site, which was brought up by ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino prior to the opening of the site that he wanted a different location, Blanchette says they have had discussions with Agostino about placing the committee together to start the process of looking for a new site location.