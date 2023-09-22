SafePoint usage numbers increasing month after month

The SafePoint site in downtown Windsor has been seeing a steady increase in usage over the last five months.

SafePoint opened on April 26 and data shows 119 unique clients have paid 418 visits to the location as of August 31st.

The age demographic for those using the site range between 25 and 64 years old and are predominately male, with no overdoses reported on-site to date.

Between August 1 and August 31, there was a total of 130 client visits, up from 114 throughout the month of July.

Throughout the month of August, there was a 50/50 split for the reason for the visit, with 50 per cent using the site for consumption, and the other 50 per cent using the site for wraparound services such as social services or primary care.

Eric Nadalin, Director of Public Health Programs at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they couldn't be happier with the progress made, and month over month increases in the number of visits.

"We continue to have unique visitors, new clients, new people coming in and accessing the services there. We're seeing people access wraparound services, we're seeing people attend for more than just consumption, certainly for consumption, but also for other services and we're very happy to see that."

He says building trust within the community is incredibly important.

"That's the type of thing we do, and we go out and we communicate with our shelter systems, we communicate with people that we know, treatment providers, the detention centre, other partners like that to make that they're aware that this is a service that exists within the community, and that they should access that service. It's there for them."

Nadalin says there are many wraparound services offered to those who come into the site.

"That's wound care, that's other forms of primary care, that's connections with social services, housing, income supports, food supports, clothing supports. So it's all of those other reasons why we're there, and mainly it's to help people who are ready to move into a treatment pathway, and to help them along their journey towards recovery."

The site, located at 101 Wyandotte Street East, is open seven days a week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Nadalin says until more numbers and data are available, the site will run their posted hours before looking into expanding services later into the evening.