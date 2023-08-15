Safety and traffic options around Belle River Marina to be discussed at Lakeshore council

Administration in Lakeshore will respond back with details regarding an ask from council to improve safety around the Belle River Marina.

Councillor John Kerr brought forward a notice of motion at the end of May, asking for administration to look into security measures to keep the marina parking lot and boat slips safe.

Three options will be presented at Tuesday night's meeting, with the recommendation being that council direct Administration to increase Lakeview Park parking lot and marina area traffic calming by completing Option #1 and Option #2.

Option 1 would be the installation of five speed humps along the driveway of the park, and Option 2 would see fencing installed North to South that connects to the current gates.

The green dots represent Option 1, the speed humps, while the red dots represent Option 2, the fencing. The yellow lines represent Option 3, which is not being recommended. (Photo Credit: Courtesy the Town of Lakeshore)

Mayor Tracey Bailey says she's pleased to see this information come back to council so quickly, because there have been some issues.

"We've had some concern in the area, and we know that we need to increase safety there," she continued. "The Marina and Lakeview Park are one of the most popular waterfront destinations in the region, and we want to make sure that it continues to be a welcoming place for residents and visitors."

Bailey says she's happy with the options that have been brought forward because anything they can do to enhance safety is worth it.

"Speed humps I am a proponent of, I am hopeful that those will be a very welcomed approach by council. I think that it is what's needed, and they are there to enhance safety. We've had increased speeds and a need for traffic calming. I think this lends itself a good opportunity for us to test speed humps in our community and to see what the results of that look like."

She says there have been an increased number of complaints from residents specifically for the marina, but also more broadly around the municipality when it comes to the need for traffic calming.

"I know that when we were looking at some of the reports we're seeing this increased need for traffic calming across the province, and certainly across Windsor-Essex. No different here in Lakeshore, we're experiencing the same thing, the data is showing that it's higher than ever. So it is time for us to be proactive and to ensure that we have something in place to protect our residents," she said.

Administration is recommending both Option 1 and Option 2 be carried out, at a cost of $125,000 to be funded from the facilities reserve.

Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight.