Safety is top of mind for students and staff at new Catholic Central High School

With the opening of the new Catholic Central High School, safety for students and teachers is top of mind.

The school, located at 2465 McDougall, has been under construction for nearly two years and opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The previous CCH is less than one kilometre away, however safety for students and teachers getting to the new location is a priority for the school board, especially with the new location being right next to a railroad.

Emelda Byrne, Director of Education with Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, says the school board is working to ensure students are safe crossing the tracks.

"We've been working with the City of Windsor, with the Transportation Department, we've been working with CP Rail. CP Rail has come into the school to give some safety lessons, training sessions for students on what that looks like to cross over railroad tracks."

She adds that all aspects of transportation will be monitored.

"Busing, they'll have to get used to and adjust to a new schedule. Bell-times will be monitored in case we need to check and revise that for September. So, yes, the key word is monitoring safety aspects of transportation and the railroad tracks."

Byrne says the new school gives off a warm feeling.

"Staff are excited, students are excited, it's such a bright facility. For an educational facility it's just a very warm feeling for students and staff to enter."

The $30-million, two storey school was originally slated to be completed by August 2022, with plans to open it for the 2022-2023 school year, however it was delayed until the start of 2023.

The new high school is home to over 900 students.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi