Saginaw Downs Windsor in Overtime

Saginaw took the second game of a home and home series defeating the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 in overtime at the WFCU Centre Thursday.

Egor Afanasyev had two goals in a losing effort for the Spitfires with Tyler Angle adding a marker to account for the Windsor's scoring in regulation.

Ethan Cardwell, Camaryn Baber and Cole Coskey scored for the Spirit.

It would be Saginaw that would break the 3-3 deadlock in extra time, with rookie Josh Bloom beating Windsor goalie Xavier Medina on a penalty shot at the 4:29 mark for a 4-3 final.

Medina made 25 saves for Windsor in the loss.

The Spitfires head to Guelph Friday to face the Storm at 7:30pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.