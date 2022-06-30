Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup with 6-3 victory over Hamilton Bulldogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again.

Considered a long shot at the beginning of the Canadian Hockey League championship due to a first-round loss in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, the host Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in Wednesday's championship game.

Saint John scored twice in the first six minutes of both the first and second periods and rode the emotion of a wildly enthusiastic sellout crowd to win the championship for the second time in its 17-year history.

William Dufour, captain Vincent Sevigny, Cam MacDonald, Josh Lawrence, Peter Reynolds and Riley Bezeau scored for the Sea Dogs.

Mason McTavish, with two goals, and Jan Mysak answered for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the final with a 4-3 overtime victory over Shawinigan in Monday's semifinal.

Saint John goaltender Nikolas Hurtubise, acquired by the Sea Dogs at the QMJHL trade deadline, posted his third victory of the tournament with 25 saves. Hamilton's Marco Costantini stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.