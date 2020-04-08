Saint Vincent de Paul Halting Donations During COVID-19 Crisis

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is urging residents to hold on to donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All drop-off depots and bins are closed and donated items are piling up outside and will likely be stolen or go to waste due to weather exposure.

"We're just concerned because donations are really how we roll, but unfortunately if they end out in the rain or just left at the bins then they no longer become donations. They become items we have to dispose of," says Windsor-Essex Central Council General Manager Rosanne Winger.

She says they're prepared to pick up items when things get back to normal.

"It's great that they're cleaning out their stuff and they want to donate. It's wonderful, but we're just hoping that they could just hang on to them if at all possible. After, once everything gets back up on its regular bases, we do home pick-ups. We'll pick them up if we have to if you can't get out."

According to Winger, the damaged goods will actually cost the Society money to get rid of.

“Disposal fees are not cheap,” she says. “So putting it at our back door, we don't get to dispose of our garbage for free. So when we have to pay for it, in the end, that comes out of the food that we purchase for people. It's kind of like taking food out of peoples mouths."

Winger says, despite not accepting donated goods, the Society will continue its food delivery service for those in need.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation or know someone in need you can contact the Saint Vincent de Paul at 519-253-7481.