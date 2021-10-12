iHeartRadio
Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School reopens

An elementary school in McGregor has reopened after being shutdown last month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The French Catholic school board has confirmed Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary on Grondin Avenue has reopened.

The board closed the school on Wednesday September 29 after a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

According to the board's website, there were 18 confirmed cases but are now listed as resolved.

The health unit has yet to lift the outbreak at the school.

