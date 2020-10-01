Saints Add American Prospect

The St. Clair College Women's Basketball team got bigger adding another American prospect in 6'0" forward Keneisha Williams to the roster.

Williams hails from Hazel Park, Michigan and was a standout for Ferndale High School earning the Varsity Athletic Award several seasons in basketball and softball. She was an All-District Player in basketball to go with twice being named the top Defensive Player. Williams also was an All-Region Top Athlete for southeastern Michigan in 2019.

Saints Head Coach Andy Kiss said, "With good length at 6'0" Keneisha adds forward depth to our roster. She has a fabulous upside as she is yet to turn 18."

"Keneisha can knock down the 15-foot jump shot and will be an asset on the boards with her length. She is a good fit for our up-tempo style of play," added Kiss.

Williams will be studying the Construction Engineering Technician program academically at St. Clair.