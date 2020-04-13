Saints Add Basketball Recruit

The St. Clair College Women's Basketball team added another strong piece to the fold with the signing of Gabrielle 'Gabi' Whiteye for the 2020-21 season.

Whiteye was joined by family and friends in late February at her high school to officially commit to the Saints basketball team and will be enrolled academically in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The Wallaceburg, ON native will fill an obvious need with her 5'10" frame and her size and length make her capable of filing roles at the guard as well as small forward. St. Clair Head Coach Andy Kiss said of the Whiteye signing, "Gabi has a great motor and competitive edge which is an excellent fit for our pressing and up-tempo style.

She also brings intangible qualities like leadership and community mindedness with a maturity beyond her years. We are thrilled she has chosen St. Clair and excited to add her to our basketball family."

Whiteye is a product of a strong club and high school playing background having played under the leadership of Janine Day at Wallaceburg DHS and the Wallaceburg Airhawks club program.

with files from Ted Beale/St Clair College